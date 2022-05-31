Pair allegedly caught pushing stolen motorbikes along Wodonga street

Two men have been arrested after allegedly being caught red-handed with stolen motorbikes.
Police were called to Jarrah Street in Wodonga early Tuesday morning.
Ashley Rigby and another man were arrested after pushing the bikes down the road.
Rigby, who was only just released from prison after being caught breaking into a Wodonga motorbike store, appeared in Wodonga court hours after his arrest.
The 26-year-old faces a string of charges in Albury, including for weapons possession, with the court told he was wanted for breaching parole.
NSW officers successfully applied to extradite him back to NSW.
"On the face of it, they appear to be valid warrants," lawyer Sally Wilson said.
"We're not in a position where we can oppose (extradition)."
Rigby and the second man, who is well known to police, were charged with stealing the motorbikes.
The older man was released on bail.
Rigby recently had matters listed in Albury court.
A magistrate did not order an arrest warrant at the time, given the 26-year-old was locked up across the border.
Charge sheets allege he possessed a weapon in Lavington on March 3 and in Albury on March 19.
The court heard he was pleading guilty to the charges.
But Rigby is contesting other charges that were listed in Albury court on Tuesday, including being carried in a stolen car, entering a vehicle or boat without consent of the owner, and entering a building or land with intent to commit and indictable offences.
