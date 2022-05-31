The Border Mail
Pair allegedly caught pushing stolen motorbikes along Wodonga street

Updated May 31 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
CAUGHT: Ashley Rigby and another man were arrested on Tuesday morning.

Two men have been arrested after allegedly being caught red-handed with stolen motorbikes.

