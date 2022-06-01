EDEN-MONARO MP Kristy McBain is the Regional Development and Local Government Minister in the new federal government.
The fresh role for the local member for Khancoban and Tumbarumba was announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday as he unveiled his ministry.
He defended her rapid advance, after having not been a shadow minister, by saying she was "outstanding" and had shown her talent as Bega Valley mayor during the Black Summer bushfires.
Sydney politician Tania Plibersek will oversee the Murray-Darling Basin Plan as Environment and Water Minister, while Queensland senator Murray Watt is the new Agriculture Minister.
The Health Minister is Mark Butler with Indi MP Helen Haines previously saying she would be lobbying him for support for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
