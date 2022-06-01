The Border Mail
Labor MP Kristy McBain who represents NSW Upper Murray secures ministry with PM saying she is outstanding

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
June 1 2022 - 8:40am
Big promotion: Kristy McBain has skyrocketed into new government's ministry and will oversee local government after having been a mayor.

EDEN-MONARO MP Kristy McBain is the Regional Development and Local Government Minister in the new federal government.

Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

