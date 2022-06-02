Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga will focus on recycling at this session. Border operator FC Circular will be on board to talk about its new doorstep recycling service to collect items that cannot be recycled through the yellow lid bin. Think polystyrene, soft plastics, bottle tops, bread tags, pens, batteries, razors and toothbrushes. Halve Waste program co-ordinator Michelle Wilkinson will also offer a 30-minute interactive session to take recycling to the next level. Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga volunteers repair furniture, bicycles, battery-operated appliances, clothing, textiles and books and show patrons how to sharpen small garden tools.