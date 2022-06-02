ROCK UP
Leaving Jackson - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, June 4, 7.30pm
Outlawed Touring presents Leaving Jackson - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show. All of the hits in this new live concert are dedicated to the music, love and lives of Johnny Cash and June Carter. It was a love story played out through some of the greatest songs ever written. NSW Services Discovery vouchers can be redeemed at the box office over the counter or phone.
FIX UP
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga will focus on recycling at this session. Border operator FC Circular will be on board to talk about its new doorstep recycling service to collect items that cannot be recycled through the yellow lid bin. Think polystyrene, soft plastics, bottle tops, bread tags, pens, batteries, razors and toothbrushes. Halve Waste program co-ordinator Michelle Wilkinson will also offer a 30-minute interactive session to take recycling to the next level. Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga volunteers repair furniture, bicycles, battery-operated appliances, clothing, textiles and books and show patrons how to sharpen small garden tools.
SHOW UP
On The Border Community Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, June 5, 9am to 1pm
Rug up and head down to the community market. The On The Border Community Winter Market will be the final market for the season. With more than 65 stalls, there will be new and original operators alike. There will be good coffee to help you do Sunday right.
LISTEN UP
Thunderstruck - Australian AC/DC Tribute Show, Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, June 4, 9pm
Hot off their headline appearance at the Bonfest Festival in Scotland, Melbourne AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck is on track for Albury this weekend. They will return to Sodens Hotel for a big night of rock 'n' roll. Free entry.
FLY UP
Top Gun: Maverick, Regent Cinemas Albury, Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, varied screenings
Hunker down! After 30 years of service as a top Navy aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, June 4, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.
