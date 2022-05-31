Albury business RB Sellars still shut after Dean Street car smash

An Albury business damaged by an out-of-control vehicle remains closed.
The RB Sellars building has been boarded up after being struck by a Mazda on Monday afternoon.
Advertisement
The vehicle knocked over a pole and smashed through the glass entrance of the Dean Street clothing retailer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Nobody was hurt, and the damaged car was eventually removed from the business.
It's unclear how long the retailer, which was operating with reduced hours due to COVID-19, will stay shut.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.