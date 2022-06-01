Corowa export Ryan Garthwaite hasn't turned his back on resurrecting his AFL career after a successful transition to the forward line.
The 23-year-old signed with SANFL club South Adelaide this year, where he has made a return to his preferred position as a key forward, after being converted into a defender when at the Murray Bushrangers and playing down back in his five seasons at Richmond.
Despite being overlooked in Wednesday night's AFL mid-season draft, the focus was always on the end of the year.
"The SANFL level, I think is a better level than the VFL right now and South Adelaide were willing to give me a chance to play forward," Garthwaite said.
"Having 10 teams, it's a lot stronger competition because everyone is trying to fit into those 10 teams, whereas the VFL has now got 21.
"They've expanded it and a few people have left and COVID obviously rattled the VFL a bit with Victoria pretty harshly hit.
"I thought the SANFL would be the best opportunity for me to get my name back out there and I think I've made the right decision."
Garthwaite has kicked 15 goals from his eight appearances for the Panthers, including three at the weekend in a 30-point win against West Adelaide.
"I've been loving it down there. A few more bags of four or five would be nice, but I'm enjoying the change in position that's for sure," he said.
"Having been able to play on some very good forwards at AFL level, you learn techniques of what a backman doesn't like. Even just picking up things that I used to do as a junior and rebooting those again.
"I definitely think the things I learned being a key defender I've taken with me as a key forward, so it was all beneficial.
"The whole reason I came over here was to get a full season in playing as a forward and show that I can play another position and hope that something might happen at the end of the year.
"It's important to show clubs you're still interested in being picked up."
Garthwaite played 14 matches for the Tigers between 2017 and 2021 and was hampered at various stages by prolonged ankle and shoulder injuries, but he's had a clear run in the SANFL.
"The body is feeling the best it has felt in probably three or four years, so hopefully it stays like that," he added.
