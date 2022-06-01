The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Corowa's Ryan Garthwaite makes strong start at South Adelaide in quest to resurrect AFL career

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRED UP: Ryan Garthwaite celebrates a goal for South Adelaide. The Corowa export has made a return to the forward line in a bid to resurrect his AFL career. Picture: NICK HOOK PHOTOGRAPHY

Corowa export Ryan Garthwaite hasn't turned his back on resurrecting his AFL career after a successful transition to the forward line.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.