Unique Wodonga police car turns heads while on display in Melbourne

Interest has been expressed in a unique project launched in Wodonga.
The region is the only part of the state serviced by a police vehicle with Indigenous artwork, with the artwork unveiled last year.
Officers recently took the vehicle to Melbourne for an event.
"Everyone who attended and saw the vehicle thought it was fantastic and a great initiative," Wodonga Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said.
"It sparked interest from other areas across the state, where they said they wish they could get their own car.
"Wodonga is the only area in the state of Victoria to have a vehicle with Indigenous artwork."
The car was on display during an exhibition at Federation Square.
"It's important to build relationships with Indigenous people," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"The whole point of having the vehicle is about building connections with the community."
