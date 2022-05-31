The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Unique Wodonga police car turns heads while on display in Melbourne

By Blair Thomson
May 31 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga police officers recently took the vehicle down to Melbourne for display at Federation Square.

Interest has been expressed in a unique project launched in Wodonga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.