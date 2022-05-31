Multiple guns stolen from Rutherglen region, police seek information

Police are investigating the theft of multiple firearms from a property near Rutherglen.
Investigators believe a burglary occurred at the rural property in the region on Monday night or Tuesday morning.
Rifles, shotguns and cash were stolen along with other items.
Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer said police were seeking information.
"A number of firearms have been taken including rifles and shotguns," he said.
"A quantity of cash and a substantial amount of other property was also taken during the break-in.
"Police are seeking assistance as to the whereabouts of the cash and firearms.
"Some of the firearms are distinctive in appearance."
Anyone with information can call the Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
