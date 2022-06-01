The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beechworth residents welcome start of winter with snowfall

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:46am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Winter has well and truly arrived in Beechworth with snow falling in the town.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.