Beechworth residents welcome start of winter with snowfall

Winter has well and truly arrived in Beechworth with snow falling in the town.
Residents reported snowfall on Wednesday morning, just hours into the start of winter.
Multiple people have taken to social media to share videos and photos of the snowfall, which fell as a light dusting.
Police said the snow hasn't caused any issues.
The weather event comes during a wet and cold snap in the region.
