Irate man gave sibling a bashing outside Centrelink out of 'brotherly love'

A Jindera man has repeatedly and savagely punched his brother before finishing with a kick to the head outside Albury's Centrelink office, the attack witnessed by horrified onlookers.
A Centrelink worker had to rush outside to separate the pair, but not before Darren James Millar unleashed that kick with the comment: "He owing (sic) me."
The victim later told police, soon after Millar, 51, fled the scene in his red, late-model Ford Mustang, that it was "just a disagreement with my brother from years ago".
Millar was similarly dismissive when arrested and interviewed, telling police it all stemmed from a family feud following their parents' deaths and that the fight was "just brotherly love".
Millar, of Fallon Street, narrowly avoided full-time jail this week when he pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to a domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said there was no doubt the seriousness of the offence warranted imprisonment.
But a positive sentence assessment report finding on supervision meant this could be served as an intensive corrections order.
"To be clear," Ms McLaughlin told him, on imposing a nine-month term, "you are in jail in the community."
Earlier, defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said there was no playing down the seriousness of the assault.
The victim, 59, was in Centrelink on May 6 when Millar phoned for his location. Ten minutes later, at 11.50am, Millar arrived.
The victim saw him crossing the road and, believing he was going to be attacked, went outside. The victim took a fighting stance and was immediately punched.
He punched back, but Millar got him in a headlock and took him to the ground between two parked cars in front of Centrelink's front doors in Wilson Street.
The victim cowered as Millar threw a flurry of 20 punches, leaving him with blood over his face, a cut forehead and numerous scratches.
Millar must do 100 hours of community work and attend the men's behavioural change program.
