'Family feud' at heart of Jindera man's outburst during which he kicked brother

By Albury Court
June 1 2022 - 5:30pm
Irate man gave sibling a bashing outside Centrelink out of 'brotherly love'

A Jindera man has repeatedly and savagely punched his brother before finishing with a kick to the head outside Albury's Centrelink office, the attack witnessed by horrified onlookers.

