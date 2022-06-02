THERE was no doubt Mark "Kram" Maher - best known as the drummer from Spiderbait - was on hallowed turf in Albury.
The Finley-born-and-bred musician told the full house at Albury Entertainment Centre on Tuesday night that he couldn't think of a better place to wrap up ARC's national tour of Let It Be Live.
"I love the Southern Riverina!" he said (add expletives at will but just know Kram was happy to be home).
"My family has come to see the show from Finley; my nephew Oscar is here from Corowa. Make some noise for the Southern Riverina!"
Postponed twice owing to the global pandemic, ARC finally presented the last Beatles album - Let It Be - following two sold-out tours of The Beatles' Abbey Road Live in 2019-2020.
ARC (Australian Rock Collective) is made up of Kram, Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Davey Lane (You Am I) and Mark Wilson (Jet). They were joined by Jason Flemming and Brett "Wolfie" Wolfenden, the latter "the only one of us who looks like an actual Beatle".
His touching rendition of The Long And Winding Road was steeped in nostalgia.
In between top banter and Liverpool accents, ARC shared vocals, delivering set highlights in Across The Universe, Get Back and Let It Be.
Having played the Let It Be album in its entirety, the epic second set honed in on The Beatles' solo work beyond the band.
Kram had the audience right where he wanted them with his spine-tingling version of Working Class Hero by John Lennon.
That, in itself, was worth going out on a winter's eve, school night!
The audience obligingly turned on their phone flashlights for a singalong of Mull of Kintyre (Paul McCartney and Wings).
Handle with Care made the cut for George Harrison's contribution to The Traveling Wilburys' hit song from 1988.
While recorded predominantly before Abbey Road, Let It Be was released in May 1970, almost a month after The Beatles had broken up. As with Abbey Road, this was an album The Beatles never fully got to celebrate and tour themselves.
ARC, however, definitely did them proud!
