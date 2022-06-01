COUNCILS in the Murray-Darling area have been urged to open up land to aid housing affordability, with Albury-Wodonga having the biggest real estate price hike in the basin.
A demographer, Simon Kuestenmacher, made that call as he addressed the River Reflections conference, organised by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, in Mildura on Wednesday.
He noted in the last 12 months house prices in Albury-Wodonga rose by 33 per cent, ahead of Orange 30 per cent, Wagga 24 per cent, Dubbo 23 per cent, Mildura 14 per cent, Bendigo 10 per cent, Toowoomba 9 per cent.
Mr Kuestenmacher said such increases made it hard to attract additional skilled workers and could hinder economic growth..
"Housing affordability will need to be tackled on the supply side of things," he told delegates..
"It's crucial that local governments make enough land available for future housing developments. This needs to happen in a fast and unbureaucratic manner.
"State governments need to put sufficient funds aside for regional infrastructure upgrades.
"Private sector property developers are tasked with adding housing stock fast and at scale in regional growth hubs.
"This is of course difficult to achieve with the current skill shortage."
Mr Kuestenmacher also noted the pandemic had opened up the opportunity for regional centres to attract those in their 20s and 30s who had move to big cities.
"Basin communities want to actively woo millennial families," he said.
"Be loud and proud about your region, explain to potential new residents what life will look like.
"Speak as one voice to state government to attract infrastructure spending into your region."
Albury mayor Kylie King welcomed Mr Kuestenmacher's speech, saying he was "on the money" with his observations.
"Albury City definitely needs to be on the front foot for land availability and it's certainly something we're working closely on in relation to where that land is." Cr King said.
"But we also need to work closely with the state and federal governments to talk to them and match where the infrastructure is as well, because certainly looking at Thurgoona and Wirlinga there is a definite need there."
In its draft 2022-23 budget, the council for Thurgoona-Wirlinga has plans to address drainage and water needs, acquire open spaces and to review the framework used for development in the area.
The council is also developing an Albury Local Housing Strategy,. with a draft expected to be presented to a meeting on June 27.
