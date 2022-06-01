The Border Mail
Forum hears call for government action to address fallout from housing price rises in cities such as Albury-Wodonga

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:58am
Figuring things out: Demographer Simon Kuestenmacher addresses the audience at the River Reflections conference in Mildura on Wednesday. Picture: MURRAY-DARLING BASIN AUTHORITY

COUNCILS in the Murray-Darling area have been urged to open up land to aid housing affordability, with Albury-Wodonga having the biggest real estate price hike in the basin.

