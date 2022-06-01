Two permanent "one-stop shops" for vascular surgery are being set up in Albury-Wodonga to improve patient outcomes with preventative procedures that were previously accessible only in the big cities.
The service will be the first of its kind on the Border, with Albury Wodonga Health aiming to open two half-day multidisciplinary clinics by early July. The locations of the clinics are yet to be confirmed.
The first endovascular procedure was performed at Albury hospital's cath lab on May 9.
Operations improve blood circulation by managing conditions that affect blood vessels.
The service complements existing vascular referral pathways, and reduces the need for invasive treatment and hospitalisation.
Specialist vascular surgeon Brian Kirkby, who was integral in planning the service, said having the expertise on the Border will lead to better health outcomes.
"Albury-Wodonga hasn't had any one resident in town doing vascular surgery for over 10 years," he said.
Since arriving in Albury in February, he has been working through the process of providing vascular surgery services "in the wider sense, not just the procedure".
Amid a shortage of resident health specialists on the Border, Mr Kirkby and his wife, an anatomical pathologist, relocated to the Border from Brisbane, as they had not wished to remain in a big city.
He is now part of a team working on an ongoing project to develop emergency services and source staff.
"Vascular patients tend to be ... some of the most unwell patients in the hospital," Mr Kirkby said.
"They have very complex health problems that are very difficult to understand."
Mr Kirkby also said vascular patients often have many other problems affecting them, such as cardiac disease, strokes and diabetes.
Mr Kirkby said he provided surgeries in the public health system so that the procedures could be accessible for all patients.
Measures such as opening blocked arteries will be offered one day a week through the cath lab while planning continues.
"What we're trying to do is formalise ad hoc clinics into two regular half-day clinics, where in particular people with at-risk feet or complex wounds, or who need vascular opinions can come," he said.
Patients will get access to allied health disciplines with the occupational therapy, physiotherapy, podiatry, dietician, a vascular surgeon, endocrinologist, and nursing staff.
"They'll be able to get all those people in the building at the one time, so we can have a conversation around the complex management of that patient," he said.
Work commenced on the project in early 2022.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
