Climate change will be central to a National Reconciliation Week event on the Border this Saturday.
Duduroa Dhargal Aboriginal Corporation elders and Wodonga Urban Landcare will discuss the topic and related community concerns over two hours on the Lincoln Causeway.
Advertisement
Specifically, it will focus on change, including sustainability, preparedness, culture and the impacts on First Nations' land through different activities.
The aim will be provide the community with experiences from Indigenous peoples and the longstanding challenges and injustices Indigenous cultures face.
Network facilitator at Wodonga Urban Landcare Jo Vincent said the day was about understanding the land from a First Nations perspective.
"We seek community feedback with our events, especially around concerns with climate change and its impact on the region," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Albury Greens councilor Ashley Edwards said sharing such knowledge held great significance.
"It's wonderful to see this happening in Albury/Wodonga and to hear these stories, particularly during Reconciliation Week," she said.
"It's so important to amplify the voices of First Nation peoples, including local elders, and educate our local community on the impacts of climate change on their land and culture.
"First Nations people hold valuable knowledge about traditional land management such as cultural burning, for which this is an increasing recognition as a climate change adaptation tool.
"The Greens believe climate action and justice for First Nations people are intertwined."
Activities at the Burraja Cultural Centre with run from 2pm-4pm, with registration required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.