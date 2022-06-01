Charges dropped over $10 million ice haul found in Hume Highway stop

Serious drug trafficking charges have been withdrawn against two men following the seizure of 15 kilograms of ice in Wodonga last year.
The Office of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday withdrew commercial ice trafficking charges against Casper Dewaij and Heath Anderson in the Wodonga Magistrates Court.
Police say the drugs seized had a potential street value of about $10 million.
The pair had been arrested in a tow truck near a Hume Highway border checkpoint in Wodonga on July 20 last year.
Anderson was driving the tow truck, which was carrying a blue Ford utility, and Dewaij was in the passenger seat.
Police believed Anderson looked nervous when asked where he had travelled from.
He looked at Dewaij and replied "Wagga Wagga", and an oral fluid test was conducted.
He tested positive to ice and both men were arrested and taken to hospital for COVID-19 tests.
Police said 15 kilograms of methamphetamine was found during a search and both men were charged, but those charges will no longer be proceeding.
The reason behind dropping the charges wasn't explained in court.
The drugs had been found hidden inside a concealed compartment of the Ford utility.
The ice was in 15 bags weighing about a kilogram each.
The border was closed at the time of the vehicle intercept due to the pandemic, and both men still faced charges of failing to comply with the chief health officer's directions.
The court heard Anderson, 38, had spent four months in custody as a result of the trafficking charges.
Anderson told police he had no knowledge of the drugs and was just the driver.
High-profile lawyer Zarah Garde-Wilson said her client worked as a tow truck driver and sought costs against Victoria Police, which wasn't opposed.
The case had been due to be contested at a committal on Wednesday, but Ms Garde-Wilson said "the resolution of this matter was a very last-minute resolution".
Anderson was banned from driving for 12 months for the positive drug test.
Dewaij, 28, who spent nearly five months in custody on the trafficking charges, also faced charges of failing to give his phone passwords during a Southbank search warrant on December 8, 2020, in which cash and knuckledusters were found.
He was fined $1000, with his costs against police also approved.
