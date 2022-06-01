The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Charges dropped over $10 million ice haul found in Hume Highway stop

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 1 2022 - 8:37am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEIZURE: The drugs seized by police.

Serious drug trafficking charges have been withdrawn against two men following the seizure of 15 kilograms of ice in Wodonga last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.