An extra 10 police officers will temporarily be deployed in Wodonga as concerns continue to be raised about an exodus of officers from the job.
Victoria Police staff wrote to the police union confirming 10 officers will work in Wodonga while vacancies are filled and absent employees helped back to work where possible.
High level talks have been held at the North East region's headquarters this week as more than 50 police remain on leave.
Sources say stress leave linked to poor management practices has been a major issue.
Many officers are off due to internal management issues.
Union secretary Wayne Gatt wrote to Wodonga police members on Wednesday to confirm the news, and said the officers could start from Monday.
Sergeant Gatt said senior management had acknowledged the issues and committed to a response.
"(The union) will continue to engage with Victoria Police management regarding the broader issue of resourcing within the division," he said.
The partner of a long term North East officer on Wednesday said there had been several suicide attempts in recent years.
"The amount of pressure they're under is enormous," the partner said of the region's officers.
"I'm constantly frustrated by what occurs in the police force.
"I feel like it impacts our family significantly
"It's been a slow burn but it's now at that tipping point where too many people are on leave.
"Now the public is being impacted so there are questions being asked."
The officer's partner said officers were constantly stressed, worked at home and lacked the time to respond to incidents.
"A lot of good police have been lost through mismanagement," they said.
"I think they're losing a lot of community confidence."
Concerns have been raised about positions not being filled while officers are on long term leave.
Those kept on duty are said to be worked to the point where they resign or are forced to take stress leave themselves due to the extra workload.
"We definitely see it within the families we are friends with in the police force - it's putting pressure on marriages and people are missing out on being there for their own children," the partner said.
"The demand is so large to be at work."
In some areas, units with only three officers are handling 150 active cases.
Police union representatives visited the Wodonga and Wangaratta stations last week to discuss the problems.
