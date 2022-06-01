A NSW council chief has been appointed as the new chief executive of Wodonga Council.
Matt Hyde, who has been in charge of Snowy Valleys Council, which covers Tumbarumba and Tumut, has secured the new role, having been formally endorsed by Wodonga councillors at a meeting on Monday.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton lauded Mr Hyde, who has a Masters in Business Administration and previously worked in local government in Queensland.
"Through the recruitment, we considered a number of high calibre applicants for the position and councillors have worked together in what has been a fantastic, seamless process," Cr Poulton said.
"Matt brings to Wodonga Council a wealth of local government experience and we were drawn to his skills and character during our interviews.
"Councillors are very confident Matt will form a strong bond with each of us, community and staff and we look forward to him embedding his expertise and leadership into our organisation."
Mr Hyde was thrilled to win the role.
"I am deeply committed to delivering the priorities of the council and the Wodonga community and will work in partnership with staff and councillors to achieve positive outcomes in the years ahead," he said.
"I am really excited to be given the opportunity to lead Wodonga Council with the Executive and staff teams and be part of this progressive, innovative and vibrant community."
Mr Hyde will start at Wodonga Council on July 11, 2022.
