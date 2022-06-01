Leading Albury horse trainer Mitch Beer has questioned the value of The Big Dance on country cups.
Beer will head to Dubbo on Friday with the ex-Chris Waller-trained Matowi in the postponed $100,000 The Big Dance Qualifier Wellington Cup (1600m).
Half of the field are city or provincial trainers and Beer believes the introduction of the $2 million Big Dance changes the landscape.
Racing NSW has introduced the inaugural Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day, where the first two runners home in 25 designated country cups across the state qualify for the final.
"I purchased (Matowi) pre-Big Dance, so I didn't know that all country cups were going to become virtually listed races," Beer said.
"That's changed the demographic of country cups in NSW and I certainly don't think for the better.
"Does it make the races better ratings wise and turnover wise, yeah probably, but what country cups were is a thing of the past."
