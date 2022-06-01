The Border Mail

Horse trainer Mitch Beer questions impact of The Big Dance on country cups

By Matt Malone
Updated June 1 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Beer poses the impact of a new race on country cups.

Leading Albury horse trainer Mitch Beer has questioned the value of The Big Dance on country cups.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.