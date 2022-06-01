Albury product and former Murray Bushranger Paddy Parnell will debut for Adelaide against West Coast in the AFL on Saturday.
Defender Parnell was selected by the Crows at No. 4 in last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and was the only player the club picked up.
Advertisement
Ironically, this year's corresponding draft was held on Wednesday night.
The 20-year-old has impressed for Adelaide in his eight games in the SANFL this season.
He's averaged 18 touches, 4.4 marks and 3.3 rebound 50s.
Word of Parnell's elevation swept through the region on Wednesday night. where the youngster is an enormously popular figure.
"I don't think you will ever hear anyone say a bad word about Paddy," delighted Albury stalwart Tom McGrath suggested.
McGrath and then co-coach Luke Daly debuted a lightly-framed Parnell while a year 11 schoolboy in 2019.
"There were some worries about his size, but he was just so smart and he had great speed," McGrath offered.
"He came straight out of the thirds, he didn't play a game in the twos, straight into seniors and went really well."
When Parnell entered the AFL system 12 months ago, he carried a reputation for his pinpoint and elite kicking, on both sides of his body, composed decision making and pace.
"He can play anywhere, he was a midfielder as a junior, we played him forward and on a wing the day he debuted, and then when he went over to Adelaide, he started playing down back," McGrath praised.
"I think they've moved him up to a wing in the last few weeks and he's obviously getting plenty of the footy over there."
Parnell will become the 253rd player for the tricolours.
And there are two familiar faces in defence at the Crows, although one will be missing against the Eagles.
Former Murray Bushranger and the Crows' No. 1 key defender Jordan Butts suffered a concussion in the third quarter against Geelong last week and was subbed out of the game.
Another ex-Bushie in Nick Murray, the club's other key defender, was limping in the third quarter but played out the game in the 42-point defeat.
The Crows are desperate to snap a five-match losing streak, which has seen them slip to 15th, on percentage.
Adelaide has only three wins from 11 games and the season appears over as it sits three wins, plus significant percentage, out of the top eight.
Advertisement
However, the Eagles are last with only one win.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Unfortunately, Parnell's former Albury team-mates won't be able to see his debut as the Crows-Eagles meet at 1.15pm, with the Ovens and Murray league Tigers hosting Yarrawonga on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.