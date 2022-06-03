May was warmer and wetter across the country | Weather Watch

As the month of May drew to a close, many areas in our regions in Eastern Australia had minimum temperatures three or four degrees above normal in conjunction with well above-average rainfalls at many places.
At St George the mean minimum temperature for May of 13.1 was four degrees above normal, the warmest in May since 13.7 in 1989 and the second highest in the past 110 years.
May's rainfall at 203mms made it the wettest May since 1983 when 310mms fell and the second highest in 142 years of records.
Along the far north coast of NSW at Yamba, May's mean minimum temperature at 17.2 following the high mean minimum temperatures for April, made this the warmest April-May period at Yamba since 1891.
The total rainfall to date at Yamba has reached 1838mms, easily a record to the end of May in 145 years of records, and well above the annual average of 1463mms. A very high minimum temperature of 22.1 degrees at Yamba on May 14 was the highest on record for May in the past 113 years.
Other very high May readings were in 1916, 1930, 1958, 1996 and 2016. Three of those led to very high rainfalls in the winter and early spring season from most of Queensland right down almost to Tasmania.
Further out of season rainfall has fallen at places in the Pilbara region of WA. Onslow had a deluge of 84.8mms to Sunday morning, May 29, taking this month's rainfall to 337mms, the second highest in May since the record 393.7mms in 1998. Another very wet May occurred in 1900 at Onslow .
Both 1900 and 1998 saw a very wet winter in our regions.
Port Hedland received 135mms, making this the wettest for May since 169mms in 1952 which was a very wet year in Victoria due mainly to a high frequency of very deep low pressure systems.
During the last two days of May a very deep low of central pressure of 984mbs crossed our region from South Australia bringing widespread rainfalls, very low maximum temperatures and snowfalls as far north as Guyra in the Northern Tablelands and very strong winds as far north as Ballina.
In South Australia, Adelaide recorded its wettest May day for 23 years when 35mms fell last Monday May 30.
The beach town of Robe also had heavy rain resulting in the wettest May for three years, welcome after a very dry January to April. There was a very similar rainfall pattern at Robe previously in 1887, 1923, 1933, 1958, 1987 and 1999.
The remaining seven months of those years in both Victoria and NSW were wetter than normal at nearly all centres.
Rainfall in the last two days of May was rather patchy in NE Victoria but heavier at Albury which recorded a wet May with 76mms and mean minimum temperatures nearly three degrees above normal for May.
The Riverina also had heavier rainfalls, most places recording notably above average rainfalls for May.
