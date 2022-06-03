The Border Mail
May was warmer and wetter across the country | Weather Watch

By Peter Nelson
June 3 2022 - 9:00pm
RAIN RECORDS: Across Australia regions recorded very high rainfalls and higher-than-average minimum temperatures. Picture: Shutterstock

As the month of May drew to a close, many areas in our regions in Eastern Australia had minimum temperatures three or four degrees above normal in conjunction with well above-average rainfalls at many places.

