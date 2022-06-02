Stewie Pitson is a popular figure around the Culcairn Football Netball Club.
A talented footballer who won the Lions' best and fairest in 1973, Pitson has also been a long-serving committeeman and tireless volunteer at the den since hanging up the boots.
Advertisement
But the happy-go-lucky Lion also knows how quickly life can change.
Pitson was thrown a curve ball nobody saw coming and was diagnosed with motor neurone disease several years ago.
MND is a horrible and debilitating disease that gradually takes away the patient's use of their arms and legs, their ability to eat and swallow, their speech and ultimately their ability to breathe.
The average life expectancy after diagnosis with the disease is about two-and-a-half years - but Pitson has defied those odds.
Pitson has also inspired the club and the close-knit Culcairn community to join the fight against MND and raise funds to help find a cure for the cruel disease.
The Lions first started supporting the FightMND fundraiser in 2016 and will continue the tradition this weekend against fierce rival Holbrook.
Players in all grades of football and netball will don the Sockit2MND socks against the Brookers.
The highly popular Big Freeze Beanies will also be for sale and the club will hold a tin rattle to raise further funds.
Lions president Jesse Kent said the FightMND was something close to the hearts of the players, supporters and the community after Pitson's diagnosis.
"FightMND was something the club was keen to support once everybody found out about Stewie's diagnosis," Kent said.
"It's something the club started in 2016 and it has just got bigger and better each year since.
ALSO IN SPORT
"2019 in particular was our biggest when we had our ice bucket challenge where several players and supporters volunteered for the challenge and raised additional funds.
"Unfortunately we lost a bit of momentum with the fundraiser the past two years due to COVID and weren't able to stage the event.
"But hopefully we get the support again this year and we are looking forward to hosting Holbrook which is traditionally always our biggest gate of the year."
Advertisement
Pitson is still a regular at the football each weekend where he still has strong family ties with the club.
His son, Jimmy, is ruck for the Lions and is thriving under coach Tim Haines who is also Pitson's son-in-law.
Pitson's daughter, Georgie, is also coach of the Lions' A-grade netball side.
Piston is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Tim and Georgie's first child later this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.