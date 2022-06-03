Participants will face the cold and slide into a pool of icy water to raise money for the Big Freeze charity today.
Catholic College Wodonga is hosting the event after former school teacher Carolyn Packer was diagnosed with MND last year.
Albury mayor Kylie King and Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton will be a part of the big slide.
"It's a prominent fundraiser, and it's has been a tough couple of years," Councillor Poulton said.
"When I was asked to be a part of the day, I said yes because we should always rally where we can give our time.
"We haven't been able to do that given the conditions that have directly impacted the schools; rallying gives support and treatment for others.
"I'm ready for the big dip, and I've been promised a hot drink and hot shower afterwards."
Students and teachers are invited to attend from 1.30pm. The slide will take place at 2pm, with those attending encouraged to dress in black and white in support of Mrs Packers football team.
