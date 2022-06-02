Wodonga drive-by shooting accused back in custody amid drug concerns

An alleged drug dealer charged over a Wodonga drive-by shooting has been taken back into custody after allegedly committing a string of bail offences.
Video from two security cameras recorded two gunshots allegedly being fired towards the property about 4.06am.
When police attended they found a green Ford Territory with a shattered rear window and damage to a rear vision mirror.
A man told police he had been asleep inside the vehicle and had heard bullets "whizz" past his head.
Another man at the home, who is well known to police, refused to provide information to officers.
The house has previously been targeted during a string of drive-by shootings in Wodonga.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Denniss had sent messages following the shooting saying "the house got shot up" with a smiling face.
Police allegedly found a photograph on her mobile phone showing two boxes of .22 ammunition on a car seat.
Officers had seized the phone at her Emerald Avenue home.
Also located during a search of the home was cannabis, two containers of white crystals believed to be ice, another bag of ice, 13 ecstasy pills, two sets of small scales and a large amount of deal bags.
The court on Thursday heard a total of five grams of ice was seized.
Denniss was taken back into custody on Tuesday.
She was allegedly caught driving while severely substance affected with others in her car, providing positive drug tests, and giving a fake urine sample.
One of the 30-year-old's bail conditions was to abstain from drugs.
She was banned from leaving her house between 10pm and 7am.
Police attended her home in the early hours of Tuesday and she appeared not to be home.
Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said Denniss had failed to comply with her bail and multiple criminals had been found at her home, in possession of drugs, during house checks.
"Investigators have a strong belief her drug use will continue and her behaviour will escalate," she said.
"God only knows the further offences Ms Denniss may commit while being drug affected.
"I have no faith or assurance there would be any further police cooperation going forward if she was granted bail."
The court heard Denniss had a severe drug addiction.
Police allegedly found evidence of trafficking on her phone when it was seized.
The car she allegedly used in the drive-by was also seized and will be forensically tested.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said exceptional circumstances weren't shown in the case to justify bail, which he refused, and said he was concerned about the risk of further offending.
Denniss will return to court on June 28.
