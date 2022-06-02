The Border Mail
Wodonga drive-by shooting accused back in custody amid drug concerns

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
LOCKED UP: Cassandra Denniss was again arrested on Tuesday.

An alleged drug dealer charged over a Wodonga drive-by shooting has been taken back into custody after allegedly committing a string of bail offences.

