There are concerns a temporary measure to bolster police numbers in Wodonga in a bid to relieve strained resources could have the opposite effect.
More than 50 police officers have been off duty, with many citing workplace stress as a factor.
There are concerns the lack of staffing has impacted the response to serious incidents.
Sergeant Wayne Gatt sent a letter to Wodonga officers on Wednesday to relay a promise from the police force to send 10 additional officers to the region to fill the places of those on leave.
"The aim is to have these members commence work at Wodonga from Monday," he said.
"They will remain in place while vacancies are filled and absent employees are supported in returning to the workplace where possible."
But member for Benambra Bill Tilley, a former wodonga policeman, said the moves could have the unintended effect of creating more work.
"All this does is compound the workload of those officers who are left behind," he said.
"As a police member, it's lovely to go out and catch crooks but that's not all that is involved in policing.
"The first thing to go when resourcing is low, are correspondence days - the need to follow-up investigations and interview witnesses and offenders - and meet the strict judicial time frames attached to these tasks.
"Police who are already under pressure with these requirements will just be compounded by the 10 temporary officers that will leave these responsibilities fair and squarely in the lap of those left behind, compounding and increasing their workload exponentially."
Officers produce briefs of evidence containing statements, photographs and other paperwork when people are charged.
Mr Tilley said he was concerned that work would be handballed to the regular Wodonga members.
High level meetings have been conducted at the region's headquarters this week amid growing concerns about resources.
Mr Tilley and Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell have both raised the issue in parliament.
Ms Maxwell said it was an issue not just for the health and welfare of police members, but also an issue of community safety.
