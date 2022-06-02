The Border Mail
Concern temporary police boost could have opposite effect: Tilley

By Blair Thomson
June 2 2022 - 5:30pm
ON DUTY: A police van at the Wodonga station this week. Serious concerns have been raised about staff levels at North East stations. Member for Benambra Bill Tilley said a measure to ease pressure could have the opposite effect.

There are concerns a temporary measure to bolster police numbers in Wodonga in a bid to relieve strained resources could have the opposite effect.

