PORTABLE accommodation provided to those who lost their homes in the Black Summer bushfires could be used to house family violence victims or assist with labour shortages.
Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes flagged those possibilities as she visited Cudgewa couple Greg and Alice Albert who have been living in a one-bedroom modular unit since September 2020 after their home of 40 years was razed seven months earlier.
"They are government assets so community use is going to be front of mind whether it's crisis housing, short-term accommodation, gaps in labour shortages and the like," Ms Symes said.
She is speaking to Towong Shire, which would like to use them for workers, and expects most of the 20 in the Upper Murray will remain in the area.
Mrs Albert , 61, said they would like to buy their unit from the government and use it as a farm stay.
The couple moved into it after staying elsewhere on their farm.
"We lived in a caravan, then we lived in the shearing shed and showered over the grating of the shearing shed, then we got the module and we've been in that for two years and it's been a very good little cabin to keep the rain off our heads," Mr Albert, 68, said.
From the unit's front door, the couple can see their new four-bedroom and double-garage brick house which has been under construction since last August.
However, for the past three weeks work has stopped with difficulties with labour, supplies and COVID leaving them uncertain when it will be completed.
"The house is sort of midstream of nowhere," Mr Albert said before Mrs Albert added: "We aren't the only ones, there's others who have had their houses burnt and they're about the same position as we are."
The couple told Ms Symes of learning their home was gone after Mrs Albert evacuated as cold ashes fell on its verandah and Mr Albert fought the fires with the Cudgewa CFA.
Mrs Albert, a school crossing supervisor at Corryong, became tearful as she told of grabbing possessions including a photograph of her husband with actor Jack Thompson taken at The Man From Snowy River Festival.
"As you can see it still hurts," Mr Albert, who suffered a burnt left eye in the fires, told Ms Symes.
The grandparents moved into the newly-built house in 1982 after marrying.
After tasting Mrs Albert's homemade sponge, Ms Symes said the memory of the visit would not fade quickly.
"It's really important for me as Minister for Emergency Services...to hear firsthand about the experiences of people that have gone through tragedy," she said.
