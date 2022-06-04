Sheep's back now lighter as the industry diversifies and changes

The elevation of the member for Farrer Susan Ley to the role of Liberal deputy leader in the federal parliamentary party is a personal high note and an indication of her hard work in her electorate and the party.
Farrer is an enormous electorate and anecdotally she seems to have covered every inch.
Soon after elevation the chestnut of her opposition to the live sheep trade has been trotted out.
Personally I disagree with her on the basis that if the live sheep trade is shut down activists would next target live cattle exports, and even the flying of thoroughbred horses from country to country.
Domestically a large number of dogs are transported from state to state by air.
Just wait, all these things are in the gun along with the keeping of pets.
Public opposition to the live sheep trade blossomed on the back of the vile false footage aired by television networks.
In context it now needs to be acknowledged that sheep breeding has changed direction from the days where wether lambs were utilised in the growing of wool.
Now Merino lambs contribute in the burgeoning consumption of lamb meat.
For instance a major Merino operation in the Orana region of NSW sent 627 wether lambs to a processor at Tamworth.
They had spent six weeks on feed, came back at 24kg dressed and at $7.80/kg fetched $187 and that is real money.
Ley is entitled to her opinion and it would count for diddly squat in the party room and even less in coalition discussions.
So it will founder and certainly is not an income issue in Farrer.
For the record, in 2019, 1.1 million sheep were exported from Australia.
The value of these exports was A$143 million, a reduction of 43 per cent when compared to 2017 due to the restrictions imposed from mid-2018.
Western Australia contributed 97 per cent of the live sheep exported from Australia in 2019.
Shepparton's Fred Borg was a larger than life personality who took the breeding of show ring Poll Herefords to a new level.
It is no wonder that Fred's body gave up last week as he quietly passed away.
Not many of you would know Fred, but you may have seen Fred's transport trucks plying up and down the highways, a business now being run by family members.
It is difficult to describe Fred, however those that knew him would attest to unconventionality, his disregard of formality and his earthiness.
He became a true blue Australian character far removed from his ethnic heritage.
He was introduced to Poll Herefords by the legendary breeder Don Anderson.
Fred sourced genetics direct from the USA and his subsequent cattle bred at Kialla took the show ring by storm.
His cattle won grand champion ribbons at the Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide Royal shows and on an occasion won supreme exhibit at Melbourne Royal.
David Bolton who worked closely with Fred said that one show they tied up 36 head which they carted in their own Margfred Park trucks.
Fred also dabbled in a large dairy at his Kialla property and in later years turned to thoroughbred breeding with a large number of winners saddled up.
I have a vivid memory at the old Sydney showgrounds where Fred sold a Margfred Park bull for very handy money to a Pitt Street farmer.
After the photos were taken Fred quietly rolled up the enormous colourful ribbon and put it in his pocket.
The buyer was incensed and made it know he considered the ribbon his.
Winking at me Fred told the new owner, with applicable adjectives, he had bought the so-and-so bull not the so-and-so ribbon which was technically correct.
The buyer was flabbergasted and on the verge of a slobbering panic attack, then Fred gently gave him the ribbon which he always intended doing.
It was as if the lights at the MCG had turned on.
I had not seen Fred for many a year, however my memories are vivid and joyful.
