The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

Sheep's back now lighter as the industry diversifies and changes

By David Everist
June 4 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EVOLUTION: Where once Merino sheep were prized purely for their wool, they are now contributing to the meat industry as well. Similarly, live sheep export numbers are dropping as are its profits. Picture: Shutterstock

The elevation of the member for Farrer Susan Ley to the role of Liberal deputy leader in the federal parliamentary party is a personal high note and an indication of her hard work in her electorate and the party.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.