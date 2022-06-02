The Border Mail
North Albury names best team in years to face Wangaratta Rovers

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:45am, first published June 2 2022 - 11:27pm
Clint Gilson (left) shares a laugh with co-coach Corey Lambert.

North Albury boasts its strongest team for a number of years at home against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

