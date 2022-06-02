North Albury boasts its strongest team for a number of years at home against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Werribee co-captain Dom Brew will play his first game in five years, former AFL player Doulton Langlands his second, while ex-Collingwood midfielder Tim Broomhead kicked six goals against Lavington three weeks ago.
However, Rovers have named GWS VFL captain Ryan Hebron, who impressed as a part-time player last year aligned with the Sydney Swans VFL, while former Western Bulldog Lukas Webb also returns.
The Hoppers are coming off a 124-point loss to Yarrawonga.
"It was a good learning curve for players to watch what the Wheelers, Whileys, Fothergills, those sorts of guns, what they do off the footy because their work off the footy was just as good as it was on the footy," co-coach Clint Gilson explained.
"'Yarra' is as good as any team we've seen and that includes Wangaratta."
