Wodonga Raiders are looking to replicate their Albury performance and forget the last-start hiding when they host another top three contender Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Raiders were belted by 161 points a fortnight ago against Wangaratta before the interleague bye, which was bitterly disappointing after an improved showing against the Tigers, falling by 53 points.
"We'd like to get back to the way we played against Albury, we'd like to think that's representative of the way we can play," coach Marc Almond offered.
Apart from Wangaratta, Raiders have been competitive against everyone else, although they're the only side yet to post a win after seven rounds.
Archie Scammell will debut, while Zac Whitsed lines up for his second game after facing a baptism of fire against the Pies.
Both will play on a wing or half-forward.
Ruck Isaac Muller will look to continue his top form.
