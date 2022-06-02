The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders target another 'Albury' performance against Myrtleford

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:36pm
Isaac Muller (right) was terrific at rep level against Goulburn Valley. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wodonga Raiders are looking to replicate their Albury performance and forget the last-start hiding when they host another top three contender Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

