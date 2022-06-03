Albury Thunder faces a season-defining home game in Group Nine rugby league on Sunday.
The Thunder meets Wagga Kangaroos, who sit on the same points, with one win and three losses.
Group Nine is now an eight-team competition, but started the year as nine, only for Junee to be forced out, due to a lack of numbers.
It's resulted in a lopsided draw in that three teams are yet to have a bye, while three others, including the Thunder and Roos, have had two.
The Thunder's last game was an 18-point loss to the undefeated Temora on May 15.
After this week's match, the league has a general bye for the Queen's Birthday long weekend, meaning the Thunder will have played just one match in 34 days, prior to hosting joint competition leaders Gundagai on June 19.
"It's very hard, hard to get any rhythm," coach Robbie Byatt admitted.
"The main thing we've tried to do is keep fit, keeping on top of our match fitness, we've worked really hard on our defensive patterns.
"If we want to play finals, we want to be winning this weekend."
