Don't let weather stop you, not while there's crays about

G'day fishos ... Brrrr, I think winter has decided to turn up.
Cool temps, wet stuff falling from the sky, and a bit of breeze isn't making it any easier to drag yourself out into the elements to try and pull a fish or a cray in that's for sure, but there's some good craying and fishing to be had out there.
Just a little update on the redfin virus that's about too.
I fished with my young bloke, Ben, for a few hours up toward Wymah on Sunday arvo and we landed about 65 to 70 reddies, kept 35 from 27cm to 35cm.
Out of that lot we landed three that had the sores/rash that most of us are aware of.
These fish have been sent to a lab in Sydney via NSW Fisheries and we're waiting on results.
We'll keep you posted.
Dartmouth (94 per cent): is fishing well, but it'll only be the bravest (or craziest) of fishos that would be heading up there.
In saying that, there's not too much rain predicted, and if you dress for the occasion, you can still be comfortable.
The reports we've been getting have been great; lots of smaller rainbows about along with some more solid browns of around the one kilo mark, with most being caught flatlining or lead lining Tassies or small minnows.
Wanna win $10,000, $2000 or $1000 in cold hard cash?
That's the prize money on offer at this year's Dartmouth Cup Fishing Classic.
All you have to do is weigh in a fish to be in with a chance.
The weather gods look like they might be smiling on the Dart Cup organisers too, with conditions supposed to be clearing just in time.
It should be another fantastic weekend, with this being the first time the comp is back to "normal" after a couple of tough ones due to our old mate COVID.
The fish are biting, weather predictions are looking great, and organisers have everything organised including thousands of dollars' worth of other great prizes, so get your entry in for yourself, or form a team and head up.
The comp runs from this Friday June 10 until Sunday June 12.
You could even jump online and register now.
Streams: were settling a little, but predictions at time of writing were for a pretty wet one on Saturday which will undoubtedly spoil a few fishos' plans.
I suppose it's the same old story, if you can get to a valley or stream that's missed out on a downpour you'll do well, but it certainly doesn't look promising for the next couple of days at least.
Predictions are for things to clear up a little as the week progresses, so here's hoping for better water and weather conditions for the last weekend of trout season in both states next weekend.
Hume Dam (93 per cent:): (was 64 per cent this time last year) still hasn't produced a trout yet as far as I know, but surely after the arctic weather we've just had it'll trigger at least one or two to come up for a look at a Tassie Devil or something?
I suppose we have to find a couple of volunteers to head out there though, and troll around for a few hours each day to find out.
I've had a look back at a couple of years of little notes I jot down, and it seems the second week in June is a bit of a starting point for them, so they can't be far away now.
The reddies are going well, although you might have to find them.
As mentioned at the top of the column, son Ben and I got some nice fish, but it took us about three hours before we got onto a decent patch.
Casting plastics and vibes/blades etc is how we caught ours, but there's quite a few fishos doing well on bait too.
The Murray Below Hume: is at a good boatable level and the crays are well worth chasing.
It's running at 8000meg and expected to get to 10,000 by Saturday.
Rod Claxton, Keith Martin and social media guru, Peter Griffiths from I Hunt Downunder, hit the water on opening day and the day after and had a ball, landing heaps of great crays.
Pete did a clip for his I Hunt Downunder site, so check it out.
Biggest was a male with a carapace length of 137mm, but the boys had no problems at all landing the six they needed for their bag between the 100mm to 120mm size limit each day.
The cod have also been cooperating, with hard bodies, spinnerbaits and surface lures all catching fish.
Mulwala (19 per cent): is still producing fish but access is limited, with the yacht club ramp still just usable the last time I heard.
There's plenty of fishos having a crack but the lake is now basically back to a river channel.
There's been some belters caught, with a big chunk of them coming in on larger swimbaits and big soft plastics.
Blowering (96.2 per cent): is also producing some big cod at the minute, although there's a bit of work between them.
Big swimbaits and soft plastics are also the go there, as well as a couple being caught from the bank on yabbies and chicken.
Eucumbene (42.1 per cent): has produced some great trout from the lake of late trolling Tassies and smaller diving minnows, but the Euc River is where it's at for most keen anglers, with the spawning run going off.
Only a week to go though, so pull on your long Johns and get up there.
Catch ya next week.
Send your fishing photos and details of your catch to 0475 953 605.
