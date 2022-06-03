Murray United aims to expand its ranks next year after an impressive start to 2022.
The Border club held an information session on Wednesday night where it addressed plans for 2023 and beyond, which included reapplication for a junior NPL licence.
Advertisement
Chairperson Paula May and technical director Brian Vanega also signalled the club's intentions to go from three to four junior sides next year, with a focus on player retention and recruitment.
Vanega reflected on his time in the role and recent achievements with the TIDC (Talent Identification and Development Centre) selection of many Murray players.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Advice of successful player recruitment in the NPL trade period this week resulted in five new and returning players for the under-18s," he added.
An update was also provided on Baranduda Fields and the proposed usage submission to Wodonga Council.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.