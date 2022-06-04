Border region residents have been warned to safeguard their homes against mice invasions as cool weather and rain drives rodents from outdoors to seek shelter.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries said the region was not expecting a widespread plague on the scale of the 2020 infestation, but said farmers and urban residents should still take precautions.
"Rats and mice may become more noticeable around buildings in the early stages of winter as they seek shelter," a DPI spokeswoman said.
"Anywhere that has ample food and shelter sources is a potential problem for rodent population build-up.
"In 2021, the NSW Government committed $150 million to its Mouse Control Program to assist farmers, small businesses and households impacted by mice with the cost of mouse baits, traps and cleaning materials bought."
Some pest control experts, however, said the Border should be bracing for a rodent plague. Border Pest Control spokeswoman Katie Comfort said she had fielded a huge surge in calls from people experiencing an unusual spike in rat sightings.
"As the weather changes it definitely brings an increase in activity for all rodents," Ms Comfort said. "Over the past six to eight weeks we've had an extremely high call rate for rodents, rats and mice.
"They (numbers) are getting worse - I would anticipate that it's probably as bad as it was when we had the plague in winter the year before last.
"Thousands were hitting properties in rural areas but they were also affecting people in the metropolitan area, they were overrun."
Pianto's Pest Control director Chris Pianto said he was preparing for a rodent plague during winter "just in case".
"Plagues usually happen when farmers have a bumper crop and there's lots of grain available for them to feed on," Mr Pianto said.
"We've stocked up on eco-friendly supplies, but the best advice and help we can give is to stop them before they get in."
