A tenant has signed up to lease the coveted corner space of Albury's famed Globe building in Dean Street, but the agent is staying mum about who is moving in.
As rumours circulate about who is leasing the building - some say a skin care clinic has secured the space, while others heard a takeaway chain had snaffled it - Scott Mann from AW Real Estate would only reveal that it was "a national company".
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS
"At this point, the company has not gone public about leasing the space," Mr Mann said.
Mr Mann said the mystery company had leased the corner section. He ruled out McDonalds as the lessee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.