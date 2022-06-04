A colourful event to raise funds for Border cancer patients is set for a 16th year.
St Patrick's Junior Football Club will stage its annual Pink Socks Day on Sunday as part of round eight fixtures against Corowa-Rutherglen at Xavier High School Oval.
Players and umpires donate $10 for pink socks, with a pink football to be used in the under-16s game and pink flags for goal officials.
The under-12s play at 10am, followed by the 14s at 11.30am and 16s at 1pm.
A cake and biscuit stall and major raffle will run on the day, with Pinkabelle to make a special appearance.
In 15 years, the event has raised more than $20,000 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, Brave Hearts Dragon Boat Club and Leukaemia Foundation.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
