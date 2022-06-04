The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

St Patrick's Junior Football Club to stage 16th annual Pink Socks Day for Border cancer patients

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEN: Garry Renshaw, joined last year by Nash Conway, Louis Kimball and Darcy Conway, will keep St Patrick's annual Pink Socks Day event going tomorrow.

A colourful event to raise funds for Border cancer patients is set for a 16th year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.