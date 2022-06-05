Ski shops around town are seeing an influx of locals and holidaymakers from the city keen on taking advantage of the early snowfall.
Auski Albury's Brad Shaw has seen customers come from as far as Melbourne and around the alpine region looking to update their gear before hitting the powdery white.
"Now that snow's hit the ground, it's just gone berserk," he said.
Snow outer wear and hardware are flying off the shelves both in the shop and online.
Black and retro outfits for the younger generation are the most popular trends this season.
"We're expecting a very big year," Mr Shaw said.
"The snow scene is very fashionable, so people do like keeping up with the trends."
He said the online store helped keep the business alive during the pandemic.
Wodonga's Snow Trek and Travel store manager Peter Cranage said he had "kept his fingers crossed" the resorts would open, as the pandemic had "absolutely crippled" his business and the ski industry.
"Everyone's very, very keen and very, very excited," he said. "Things are looking far more positive."
Paul's Ski Shop co-owner Alison Oberon said it had been "a very good start" to the season for their business.
"It is like a roller-coaster," she said. "The days you get 50 people walking in at the same time, and then there's nothing for two hours, they're insane."
Every season come May, snow chains and boots are the best-selling items in their shop.
She said this year, people were getting organised early.
"We'd already pre-sold skis that weren't even in the country," she said.
Falls Creek and Hotham kicked off the snow season at the weekend, with lifts starting to spin at 8.30am on Saturday.
Both resorts received more than 40 centimetres of fresh snow last week in the lead up to the Queen's birthday holiday weekend, with more than a metre of snow expected this week.
Falls Creek local and resort spokesperson Jessie Neale said 60 centimetres of snow had fallen on the weekend alone.
"Everybody is just so stoked to go back to the mountain that they know and they love," she said.
"To be open this early is just fantastic."
People began lining up to ski starting at 8am, with the lifts starting to spin at 8.30am.
General manager at Hotham Skiing Company Nathan Butterworth said the conditions had been "absolutely sensational".
The storm would set up ideal conditions for the rest of the season, he said.
"With the blessing from Mother Nature, it was too good to wait," Mr Butterworth said.
"It's the first time in 22 years we've been open this early."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
