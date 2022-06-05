Hume Bank staff have become passionate about volunteering every month for Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare.
Community impact and partnerships head Ben Foley said it was rewarding to provide the much-needed support.
"It shows the community spirit, and we have a very supportive region," he said.
"Vulnerable people are in need, and our hearts go out to everyone who needs help.
"We're a small bank, but this demonstrates how we give back."
About 15 staff members had already put their hands up to assist in helping where it was needed most, sorting through, packing and distributing donations each Friday.
Project coordinator Leanne Phillips said everything went around, and nothing went to waste.
"You leave on such a high," she said.
"It's so rewarding and makes you proud and grateful to help.
"Everyone is so passionate about volunteering, and there are different types of people who want to teach you.
"I didn't want to leave."
