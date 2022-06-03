A TRAINED nurse will be the new chief executive of Albury Wodonga Health.
Bill Appleby, who has most recently been chief executive of Jewish Care Victoria, was announced as the new chief for Albury and Wodonga hospitals on Friday afternoon.
Advertisement
He starts in the role on June 27.
"I am excited to be joining the fantastic AWH team and taking up the role of CEO at such a critical time in the history of this important regional healthcare service," Mr Appleby said in a statement.
"I am impressed by the organisation's breadth of services and commitment to delivering high quality, safe, equitable and locally accessible healthcare services for all in the community.
"I look forward to the ambitious journey ahead to extend the range and complexity of our services through prudent investment in infrastructure, research, technology, and our people, to ensure we meet the needs of our growing regional catchment over the next 20 years."
Mr Appleby began his career as a registered nurse and had also worked at Mercy Health, Regis, Anglican Aged Care Services, and the Women's and Children's Health Care Network.
Albury Wodonga Health board chairman Matt Burke said Mr Appleby had strong business skills.
"This appointment comes at a critical time for Albury Wodonga Health, as we seek to evolve our services to meet the growing needs of the Albury Wodonga community," Mr Burke said in a statement.
"Bill has the leadership skills, expertise and experience to drive our organisation forward."
Mr Appleby replaces Michael Kalimnios who died in January.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.