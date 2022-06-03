Teachers, students and councillors took the plunge into an extra-nippy swimming pool on Friday for the MND Big Freeze fundraiser.
Twenty bags of ice were emptied into the pool to make things extra cold during the event at Catholic College Wodonga.
The temperature was below zero, but it didn't deter the sliders who took part in the day.
Students and teachers cheered on at the fundraiser, which has raised so far around $20,000 - hitting their original target, with another event still to come on Saturday.
And the turnout was better than expected.
Principal Lorraine Willis said the school was moved to action for former school teacher Carolyn Packer, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease late last year.
"We've created a message of good and to do something that will impact so many people is what our school is about," she said.
"It's so important and speaks volumes on the amazing influence Carolyn has had, not only with students but friends and work colleagues too; her story has impacted so many people through this community.
"Given the last couple of years, communities are looking for ways to reach out and come together and start making a difference again.
"This really united that spirit again to come together and do some good in our community.
School captain and Year 12 student Eliza Cyc said the event was touching for the school community.
"Being a school caption is all about embracing and leading by example, " she said.
"Mrs Packer has impacted the school community, so the slide was for a good cause."
Albury mayor Kylie King and Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton were among those who took part.
