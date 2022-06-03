The Border Mail
Catholic College Wodonga fundraise for former school teacher Carolyn Packer in support of her diagnosis

By Sophie Else
Updated June 4 2022 - 3:04am, first published June 3 2022 - 7:00am
SPLASH: Sebastian Nedziak from Gumtree Pies dressed in his sumo suit. Picture: ASH SMITH

Teachers, students and councillors took the plunge into an extra-nippy swimming pool on Friday for the MND Big Freeze fundraiser.

