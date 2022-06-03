Safety warnings as blizzard due to hit snow resorts on opening weekend

Police are urging people to be prepared as they head to the snow as the ski season opens early.
A cold blast and snowfall has meant the season will open this weekend.
Blizzard conditions are predicted with snowfall forecast from Saturday to Tuesday.
Senior Sergeant Incoll said drivers needed to take caution, including using lights and fog lamps, keeping a safe distance from other cars, and avoiding braking on corners.
"Covid impacted the resorts for the last two years, in 2020 there was no snow season and it was closed three times last year," he said.
"Because there are no Covid restrictions, it's likely to be one of the busiest years in many, many years."
Christos Pittas, 70, went missing near Mount Hotham three weeks ago and hasn't been seen since.
Mr Pittas' family released a statement thanking everyone involved in the search.
"We would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the search looking for our dad, Christos," the family said.
"A very big thank you goes out to the staff at Club Wyndham who went above and beyond to make our family feel safe and comfortable.
"The warmth and support we received from them was incredible and we felt blessed to be in their care during this distressing experience.
"Our gratitude also extends to the local and wider community including the volunteers who came out in the undesirable weather, the police on horseback, the motorcyclists, the police, SES, Parks Victoria and everyone else's whose efforts went into the search.
I"f you were involved in any capacity, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we will be eternally grateful."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said it was a terrible incident.
"It's a salient reminder for people to have appropriate clothing, maps, food and a compass," he said.
"If people are back country skiing, it's important they're well prepared and let people know where they're going."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said chains needed to be carried.
Police will be stationed at Mount Hotham from next Friday until the end of the snow season.
Operations will be run to ensure chain compliance and other road regulations.
