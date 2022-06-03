The Albury-Wodonga Steamers can open up a handy buffer inside the top four with victory away to Wagga Ag College on Saturday.
Five points separate the Border side in fourth from their nearest rival on the ladder, but a win before the representative bye would have the Steamers well placed for another tilt at finals.
President Ryan O'Sullivan highlighted the importance of the clash.
"We're sitting fourth and Aggies are fifth and this will be the end of the first round of matches," he said.
"It will be good if we can consolidate that position in the top four.
"It will be mostly the same team this week as last week, which saw a few guys return who had been away for a while. We got George Woods back in the middle and Harry Goggins at number eight.
"Having those two guys back has been really good for the team.
"We've been training well the last couple of weeks and everybody is keen, so we've got every chance to get another win. We've just got to put it together on the field."
Kick-off is at 3pm at Beres Ellwood Oval, with the Steamers women to take the field at 2.20pm after the completion of the second grade game at 12.55pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
