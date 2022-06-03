WODONGA Council's new chief executive plans to commute between the city and Tumut for his first months in the job.
He is currently the chief executive of Snowy Valleys Council, which is headquartered at Tumut and extends as far south as Jingellic and Khancoban along the Victorian border.
Mr Hyde said on Friday that personal circumstances meant he would not be immediately shifting to Wodonga and would return to Tumut at weekends while being in the Twin City Monday to Friday.
"My stepson is finishing off year 12, so I'll just be trying to spend the six months travelling back and forward, so there's no disruption on that," Mr Hyde said.
"My wife also has got a small business and she's looking after that."
Mr Hyde's spouse Natasha Proos, who is a trained nurse, operates Coach House Flowers, a florist shop at Tumut.
The starting date at council for Mr Hyde is July 11 and he noted there was a six-month probation period which fitted in with the commuting period.
Mr Hyde, whose remuneration package is estimated to be around $300,000, is not the first chief executive to travel from another council in the early period of their contract.
When Patience Harrington was appointed city chief in 2012 she was living at Beechworth in Indigo Shire and later moved into central Wodonga.
Meanwhile, the Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton has commented for the first time to The Border Mail about the appointment of a monitor to the council by the Victorian Local Government Minister.
Former Transport Accident Commission chief executive Janet Dore has been given the role after concerns were raised about the governance and culture at the council.
"The monitor is nothing to be scared of and the community shouldn't be worried there is going to be some big outcome or finding," Cr Poulton said.
"It ensures we're taking good steps in the right direction and it's been a positive experience for the councillors."
Former mayor Anna Speedie and deputy mayor Kat Bennett recently pointed to poor behaviour at the council with the latter, who resigned in March, stating being told to 'toughen up' was a "dismissive and weak response (that) masks an unsafe working environment and someone who is not equipped to be a leader".
Cr Poulton responded: "I don't have any personal problems with any of those previous councillors, we've got good working relationships with them and we're moving forward."
Mr Hyde said he was not daunted at taking on the management of council while under the eye of a monitor.
"I think that's a really good sign and I'm pretty impressed with the Victorian government implementing the monitor to assist the council and the councillors have been pleased with the advice of the monitor," he said.
