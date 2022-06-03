Criminal who attacked man linked to murder says it was life or death

A criminal who attacked a man linked to a Wangaratta murder says he felt it was a life or death situation and he needed to disarm the threat.
James Henry Pastuszka, 39 had only known Phillip Dunn, 63, for four days before the incident in the early hours of March 3.
Pastuszka was staying on Morrell Street at the time, the same street where Dunn lives.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard there was a commotion in the street about 11.55pm on March 2, but when police arrived at the scene things were quiet.
They received an emergency call 50 minutes later from Pastuszka who said Dunn had approached him while armed with a knife and told him to stop stalking another resident on the street.
Pastuszka said he had tried to disarm Dunn and was cut to his finger.
The younger man spoke to police at the scene.
He was "rambling incoherently" and Dunn was found 200 metres away, bleeding from his head.
A knife was seized.
A witness said Pastuszka had chased Dunn and tripped him over, causing him to hit his head on the curb.
He then assaulted Dunn, and stopped when the witness intervened.
The 39-year-old, who has 22 pages of priors, said it was a life or death situation.
But his lawyer entered guilty pleas to charges over the incident, given the nature of Dunn's injuries, accepting the attack by Pastuszka was excessive and disproportionate.
Magistrate Lance Martin said a jail term and corrections order was within range.
Pastuszka had already served 71 days on remand by the time he faced court, and the magistrate said he wasn't sure if that was enough time.
The 39-year-old was also involved in an unrelated assault at a shared accomodation property in April last year.
The court heard the assault on the man was unprovoked and Pastuszka can't explain why he had done it.
The 39-year-old will return to court for sentence on Friday next week.
His lawyer submitted drug and alcohol treatment was appropriate as part of the corrections order.
Dunn, who was linked to a murder near his home in July 2018, also had matters listed before the court this week and will return on Monday next week.
The 63-year-old faces a string of charges relating to multiple incidents he has allegedly been involved in.
