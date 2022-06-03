Lavington is set to unveil a pace attack comparable to one dubbed the best in the last 25 years in Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
Riverina quick Luke Docherty has joined the Panthers after returning to home base Griffith following a stint in Sydney.
"It's definitely the standard of the cricket," he revealed when asked why the move to the Border outfit.
"(Cricket Albury-Wodonga's) provincial competition is the pinnacle of club level in the Riverina."
Docherty will join fellow Riverina representatives Ryan and Nathan Brown, along with David Tassell.
In 2017-18, veteran New City cricketer Steve McLennan labelled the Panthers' pace attack the best in a quarter of a century, above even the classy North Albury of the 1990s with genuine speedsters Kelvin Williams and David Anderson.
The Panthers boasted the Brown brothers, plus former New Zealand international Daryl Tuffey and ex-NSW Country quick Brett Davies.
Right-armer Docherty was clocked at 130kms an hour at under 19 level, so given he's been clear of back injuries for a number of years, there's every chance he's at least hitting that speed, which is considered quick in country cricket.
Docherty left famous rugby league nursery St Gregory's College Campbelltown at the end of 2015, joining Sydney outfit Bankstown.
He debuted in first grade at 18 and played a handful of games for the long-time powerhouse at either two-day or T20 level.
Docherty then joined Western Suburbs, the home club of former Australian captain Michael Clarke, and while he never played first grade in two-dayers, he played around 10 T20's.
However, he suffered three or four back complaints, among other issues.
"In Sydney, you train around 10 months of the year, so when I finished up in Sydney I took a good three to four months off bowling at all and then let my body re-set, which is what I needed,' he explained.
"The body's been great the last two years.
"I've been able to understand what goes wrong and why and then be able to get it right so I can go into the next season in the best shape."
At only 24, Docherty still has ambitions to play at a higher level.
"I had a go in Sydney, I loved it, but Albury's that good distance to Melbourne, so it anything was to come out of having a good couple of seasons in Albury, I could get away with travelling to Melbourne," he offered.
Docherty also didn't shy away from his aggressive reputation.
"Like any fast bowler I need to get myself into the contest and sometimes that white line fever comes out."
