Man fined $13,000 after driving over hoses at house fire scene

A man who drove a car over firefighter hoses while his mother's home was burning has been fined $13,000.
Adam Campbell Petersen said he had been trying to assist during the Cribbes Road incident in Wangaratta, on January 11 last year.
Fire crews had been called to the property about 4pm, and Petersen drove over the high pressure hoses as the firefighters worked on the incident, and put his car into a door.
The court heard there had been multiple firefighters inside the house and a shed, and the incident cut water for a short time.
Arrest warrants had previously been issued over the matter, which Petersen had been contesting.
Petersen was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy had said during previous court appearances the charges were in dispute, as it was unclear if his actions fitted the charge.
But Petersen has now pleaded guilty to the offence, as well as handling stolen goods and theft relating to incidents in Cheshunt and Oxley in March and October, 2020.
Magistrate Lance Martin said he would have imposed a substantial jail term if Petersen contested the most serious charge and lost.
"I described your conduct as criminally reckless conduct, and that's how I see it," he said.
"It goes well beyond foolish.
"But I don't accept you weren't motivated out of malice for CFA officers.
"In some bizarre way your motivation was to assist."
Petersen had been bailed after the offence to live at the home.
Mr Martin said the plea had avoided the need for firefighters to give evidence.
The court heard six firefighters made statements.
