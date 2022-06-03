The Border Mail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Connor Newnham a chance to return before end of season after avoiding major injury

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 3 2022 - 8:19am, first published 8:15am
NOT DONE: Connor Newnham expected to play no further part in Kiewa-Sandy Creek's premiership quest, but the former Wodonga Raider has avoided a major knee injury.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek recruit Connor Newnham is hopeful of a return before the end of the Tallangatta league season after scans ruled out a serious knee injury.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

