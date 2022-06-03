Kiewa-Sandy Creek recruit Connor Newnham is hopeful of a return before the end of the Tallangatta league season after scans ruled out a serious knee injury.
The Hawks' star recruit feared his year was over after hurting his knee against Beechworth last month, but was relieved to learn it was predominantly bone bruising this week.
Advertisement
"I don't know how many weeks I'll be out, but hopefully I'll be back before the end of the season," Newnham said.
"It was damage to most things in my knee at this stage, but it was a lot better news than I thought I was going to get.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I damaged the ligaments, but it's mainly bone bruising. It's definitely positive news.
"It (rehab) is one night a week at this stage with the physio and I'll be doing exercises to see how it goes."
The Hawks face a tough trip to Mount Beauty to take on the Bombers today.
In other games, Mitta hosts Barnawartha, Tallangatta clashes with Beechworth, Thurgoona takes on Rutherglen, Wodonga Saints play Chiltern, while Yackandandah meets Wahgunyah.
Meanwhile, East Wagga-Kooringal have cleared want-away recruit Corey McCarthy back to Holbrook.
The Hawks rejected two clearances but approved a third on Tuesday night.
McCarthy signed with the Hawks over the off-season, joining his brothers and sisters at the club, but requested a clearance home to Holbrook.
"We couldn't do much about it I suppose," EWK coach Matt Hard said.
"We were pretty keen to stand firm, but it puts more time and stress on all of us, I guess. He's made his intentions clear so we'll put it down to experience and move on."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.