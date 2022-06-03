Bid for bail on hold after police drug raid on Wodonga house

A man arrested during a Wodonga drug raid remains in custody.
Jason Pleming twice appeared in Wodonga court this week, following his arrest on Friday last week.
The 21-year-old was taken into custody during a search of a Primrose Way home.
Duane Thomson, 47, was also arrested during the search and has admitted to cocaine trafficking.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said the case involved "really serious matters" and adjourned a release application to June 20.
The court was told during Thomson's bail application that police seized multiple bags of drugs in the home including cocaine, ice, marijuana, a powder believed to be ketamine and Viagra.
Scales, a Taser, deal bags and $600 in cash were also seized.
Thomson was granted bail and will return on July 8.
