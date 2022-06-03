The Border Mail
Bid for bail on hold after police drug raid on Wodonga house

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:21am, first published 5:42am
IN CUSTODY: Jason Pleming.

A man arrested during a Wodonga drug raid remains in custody.

