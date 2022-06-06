Aussie rock'n'roll legend Jimmy Barnes will headline a new regional music and arts festival coming to the Border's Gateway Lakes in October.
The launch of the Borderline Music and Arts Festival will see Barnes alongside the Teskey Brothers, Pete Murray and an Australian line-up of rock and blues talent at the event.
Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the festival on October 8 presented by Triple M and Capital Entertainment and billed as a family friendly event designed to appeal to generations of music lovers.
The festival will feature art installations, attractions and food and beverage options from Border vendors and artists, with a focus on providing something for everyone.
Organisers said the festival was expected to grow to become a multi-day event showcasing Australian and international talent.
Event organiser Daniel McDonald, of Capital Entertainment ,said community engagement helped form the focus of the festival structure and came on the back of its Bushfire Appeal Festival fundraiser in 2020 that raised more than $180,000 for the CFA, Wires, Wildlife Victoria and other charities.
"We are passionate about bringing live music, tourism and business to regional communities," Mr McDonald said.
"An event of this kind has the potential to improve regional socio-economic activity by promoting sustainable tourism development.
"Our aim is to build and maintain long-lasting relationships with the local councils, tourism bodies, community groups and local businesses to grow to an annual festival attracting many thousands to the Border community each year."
Barnes will be joined by Glenn Shorrock (originally with the Little River Band), Tulliah and Nikki Nicholls.
Tickets are on sale on Thursday at 9am through BorderlineFestival.com.au and through Festicket.
Organisers warned tickets not obtained through these sources would not be accepted.
