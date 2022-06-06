The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Barnesy to headline new Border festival that showcases Australian talent

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 6 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Barnes will return to Gateway Lakes in October. The Borderline Music and Arts Festival will see him alongside the Teskey Brothers, Pete Murray and an Australian lineup of rock and blues talent.

Aussie rock'n'roll legend Jimmy Barnes will headline a new regional music and arts festival coming to the Border's Gateway Lakes in October.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.