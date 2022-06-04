'Suspicious' blaze breaks out at Albury house late on Friday night

Police are regarding a fire which broke out at a house on Resolution Street, North Albury, late on Friday night as suspicious.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene at 11.30pm and found the home well ablaze.
A 46-year-old man, who lived alone in the home, escaped the blaze without injury.
The fire was quickly extinguished but the home sustained "significant damage".
Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic officers.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however police are treating the incident as suspicious.
Inquiries are continuing.
