Thurgoona has prepared itself for a season-defining month in the best possible fashion with a comprehensive 98-point victory at home to Rutherglen on Saturday.
After a shaky start, the Bulldogs got the game on their terms to run out 20.11 (131) to 4.9 (33) winners in wet conditions.
Advertisement
The Bulldogs were fortunate not to be behind at the first break as Rutherglen dominated possession, but managed just 1.7 as the home side booted 2.1 from a handful of forward 50 entries.
However, the tide began to turn for Thurgoona in the second term as Kade Bown goaled in the opening minute.
Rutherglen levelled the contest with a brilliant checkside goal from Sam Edmondson, but Todd Miller replied quickly for the Dogs.
Harry Tooney was on target to get Thurgoona to a game-high lead and two late goals from Ben Hunt extended the margin to 24 points at the main break.
Rutherglen had chances to cut the margin early in the second half, but James Hanrahan and Tyler Ferraro failed to convert and the Bulldogs capatalised with a third for Miller taking the lead to 29 points.
Hunt kicked his third and a second for Tom Osmotherly moments later extended the buffer to seven goals to all but put it out of reach.
The hosts piled on eight goals to two in the final term to move into fifth position.
Thurgoona coach Dan Cleary said it was his side's most complete performance of the season ahead of crunch clashes against finals contenders Dederang-Mount Beauty, who they replaced in the top five, Beechworth and Kiewa-Sandy Creek, in the next three rounds.
"The 1.7 for them could have really hurt us early, but after quarter-time we were able to put it all together and actually play back on our terms," he said.
"To end up with a result like that is massive for the group, especially with our next month. We've got a massive four weeks ahead.
"Two sides we play in the next four weeks are above us. Hopefully we can sneak a couple of wins and put ourselves in finals contention."
Dylan Rake was Thurgoona's best with a strong display on the wing, while Ben Ralph and Callum Dunstan also impressed.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Rutherglen coach Steve Owen said it would have been a different game if they had made the most of their early opportunities.
"There is no greater pressure than scoreboard pressure," he said.
Advertisement
"It's been a pattern of ours all year that we've let ourselves down in front of goal and kept the opposition in the game.
"Thurgoona would have had to change their style because they would have been behind and we would have built on that confidence, but unfortunately we didn't finish off in front of goal."
Owen paid tribute to debutants Declan Acton, Edward Gates and Isaac Dawes who didn't look out of place at senior level.
The Bulldogs' win was somewhat soured by a calf injury to Brown, who limped from the field in the third quarter and played no further part in the contest.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.