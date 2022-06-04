The Border Mail
Thurgoona moves into the Tallangatta league's top five after comprehensive display against Rutherglen

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 4 2022 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
UNDER PRESSURE: Rutherglen's Sam Edmondson is closed down by Thurgoona's Mat Howard in Saturday's clash at Thurgoona. Picture: ASH SMITH

Thurgoona has prepared itself for a season-defining month in the best possible fashion with a comprehensive 98-point victory at home to Rutherglen on Saturday.

