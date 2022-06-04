Tallangatta scored one of the upsets of the season with a 15-point win at home to flag fancies Beechworth on Saturday.
The Hoppers led at every change and produced a brilliant third term to post a 15.11 (101) to 12.14 (86) victory.
BJ Maddock and Kaine Parsons starred with four goals each, while Joel O'Connell and Scott Spencer also played crucial roles.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek continued its strong start to the season with 10.11 (71) to 6.7 (43) result against Dederang-Mount Beauty at Mount Beauty.
Mason Brown, Caleb Beattie and Josh Hicks stood out.
"It took right to the last half of the last quarter to crack them open a bit. It was a real war of attrition," KSC coach Jack Neil said.
Jake Cooper booted 10 goals to help Chiltern to a 36.18 (234) to 2.0 (12) triumph over Wodonga Saints.
Yackandandah, 34.16 (220), were big winners against Wahgunyah, 1.3 (9).
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
