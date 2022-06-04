The Border Mail

Albury-Wodonga Steamers tumble out of SIRU top four after heavy loss away to Wagga Ag College

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 10:30pm
TOUGH DAY: Harry Goggin scored a try in the first half for the Albury-Wodonga Steamers, but it wasn't enough to stop a big win for Wagga Ag College on Saturday. Picture: ASH SMITH

The Albury-Wodonga Steamers fell outside the top four at the expense of Wagga Ag College after a 39-12 loss to them at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.

