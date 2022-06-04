The Albury-Wodonga Steamers fell outside the top four at the expense of Wagga Ag College after a 39-12 loss to them at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
The university club were stripped of a win during the week for having an unregistered player, but responded with a dominant display.
Bonus points have been a rarity for Aggies, but they secured one by half-time after Nick Greenberg, who was the unregistered player, bagged his second try three minutes from the break to set up a 22-7 lead, after Harry Goggin got the Steamers on the board earlier in the contest.
Ag College continued on the same note as Anthony Taylor went over for his second six minutes into the second half.
Tries to Jack Wood and Hamish Bishop extended their advantage, before Tully MacPherson-Peacock crossed for a consolation try for the Border side.
The bonus point victory is enough to move Ag College ahead of Albury on for and against after the completion of the first half of the season.
Even with Tom Heilman yellow carded in the first half, Ag College coach Tom Lamond was thrilled with the team's defensive efforts, especially to shut down the impact of Goggin and Blake Le Cornu.
Ag College also got the better of the Albury-Wodonga women, 37-10.
The Steamers have extra time to regroup from the loss with a representative bye next weekend, before they take on Griffith at Murrayfield on June 18.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
